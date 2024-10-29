Electric Lexus UX 300e revised lineup sees entry-level price DROP to £39,995

Lexus introduces new trim options for the electric UX 300e, which sees the new Urban trim start at £39.995.

When Lexus put its first electric car – the Lexus UX 300e – on sale in 2021 as an electric take on the existing UX models, it came with a modest 54.4kWh battery and prices starting at £43,900.

It was clear from the off that a 54.4kWh battery really wasn’t enough, so last year the upgraded UX 300e arrived with a host of titivations and a more practical 72.4kWh battery and a range increase of 40%, but Lexus bumped the entry-level price to £47,495. Which was a lot.

How many buyers paid list price for the UX 300e we don’t know, but if they did they’ve taken a big hit, with 2024 models with the bigger battery now available from under £25k and original models heading down to £15k.

Now, Lexus is trying to address the price issues with a new range of trim options and a chunky price cut.

The new trim levels are Urban, Premium, Premium Plus, Premium Plus Tech and Takumi, with Urban trim (from £39,995) coming with 17″ alloys, electric front seats, heated steering wheel, reversing camera #8.0″ infotainment, 7.0″ driver display and Lexus Safety System+.

The UX 300e Premium trim (from £41,995) gets privacy glass, illuminated door handles and puddle lights, front and rear parking sensors, Driver Monitor, Smart Entry, power tailgate, LED front fogs and roof rails.

Premium Plus (from £43,995) adds 18″ alloys, aluminium scuff plates, wireless phone charging, faux leather, heated front and outer rear seats, front seat ventilation and added safety nannies, with the Premium Plus Tech (from £46,495) adds Lexus Link Pro Multimedia with embedded Nav (in addition to the Cloud-based Nav on lower models), 12.3£ driver display and 12.3″ infotainment and Mark Levinson Sound.

Top of the tree Takumi models (from £50,995) get smooth leather, 360 Panoramic View Monitor, hands-free tailgate, sunroof and LED headlights with Adaptive High Beam.

The updated Leux UX 300e range is now open to order.