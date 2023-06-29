Upgraded electric Lexus UX 300e will cost you around £5k more – prices from £47,495

The recently revealed upgrades for the Lexus UX 300e add around £5k to the price, with prices starting at £47,495.

It’s almost three years since the Leux UX 300e went on sale in the UK as the first Lexus EV, although not a dedicated electric model – like the new Lexus RZ 450e – but an EV transplant for the ICE UX.

The compromises using an ICE Platform for an EV were evident in the UX 300e with its modest battery and modest range, but late last year Lexus revealed a series of upgrades to make the 300e more appealing and more market-competitive.

Now, you can order the upgraded 300e complete with all the upgrades Lexus revealed last year.

The big news is the arrival of a bigger battery for the UX 300e, with the original 54.3kWh battery replaced by a 72.8kWh battery which increases range by around 40 per cent to 279 miles (274 miles on 18″ alloys), although power remains the same at 201bhp.

Other updates include tweaks to steering and shocks to add more sharpness to the ‘Drive’ and added sound insulation for the cabin as well as the new Lexus Link Multimedia (just like the ICE UX) with either 8″ on Link Connect or 12.3″ with Link Pro and other updates mirroring the ICE UX updates.

The downside of the updates to the UX 300e is the new price list.

Last year, the entry-level UX 300e cost £42,695 but now starts at £47,495, the Premium Pack goes from £46,145 to £50,995 and the Takuma goes from £52,245 to £57,095.