Lexus UX 250h UPDATED – including new UX F Sport Design model

The hybrid-electric Lexus UX250h gets updated, with a new F Sport Design trim option, new multimedia system and new paint options.

The Lexus UX is, effectively, a replacement for the Lexus CT at the starting point of the Lexus range, offering a compact SUV with lots of Lexus goodness to appeal to smaller families.

Now, four years on from its arrival, and two years on from its last update, Lexus has decided it’s time for a bit of atweak (although the updates appear only to apply to the hybrid 250h, not the UX300e EV) including a new multimedia system and a new trim option.

The new infotainment comes with either 8″ or 12″ screen (depending on model) with the frustrating trackpad gone and touchscreen in, with increased resolution and improved responses, as well as ‘Hey Lexus’ voice control, wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto.

There’s also a new UX F Sport Design trim option which gets F Sport spindle grille, F Sport front and rear bumpers, black roof spoiler, 18″ F Sport alloys, faux leather seats, heated front seats, Climate, reversing camera, LED headlights, Chrome Roof Rails and reversing camera.

Lexus has also upgraded the regular f Sport model with Adaptive Variable Suspension and performance rods as standard for improved driving dynamics, and improved steering feel too.

Cosmetic updates include a new Sonic Platinum paint job, more bi-colour options, new Hazel interior colour (not on the F Sport) and new stitch pattern.

Finally, Lexus’s Safety System+ gets intersection Turning Assist and Emergency Steering Assist, and the Dynamic Radar Cruise Control gets Curve Speed Reduction to adjust speed on bends.

There are no changes to the hybrid powetrain, and the updated UX 250h is now on sale from £33,500.