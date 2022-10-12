Lexus UX 300e electric range UP 40% in 2023 upgrades

The Lexus UX 300e – the electric UX – gets upgrades for 2023 including a 40 per cent increase in range thanks to a new 72.8kWh battery.

Lexus is heading down the electrification route with the new Lexus RZ 450e – a Lexus take on the Toyota bZ4X – and the promise of more dedicated EVs – including an ‘electric LFA’ on the way.

But Lexus does already have an electric car in its range with the UK 300e, although it’s an ICE car with an EV transplant and not a dedicated EV platform, and it’s coming in for an overhaul for 2023 to increase its appeal in an increasingly competitive market.

The big news is the arrival of a new 72.8kWh battery for the UX 300e which increases range by up to 40 per cent meaning up to 280 miles, although maximum power remains at 201bhp.

Lexus is also tweaking the UX’s steering and shocks to add more sharpness to the drive and improving sound insulation for a quieter cabin.

The 2023 UX 300e will also come with the new Lexus Link multimedia (just like the recently upgraded UX ICE models) with either 8″ or 12.3″ infotainment complete with ‘always connected’ Nav, new voice recognition, wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto and OTA updates. There are also new paint options and interior upholstery choices.

The 2023 upgraded Lexus UX 300e will go on sale in the second half of 2023.