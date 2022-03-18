Electric Maserati GranTurismo, GranCabrio and Grecale will LAUNCH next year

Maserati has announced the arrival of the electric GranTurismo, GranCabrio and Grecale, and will be all-electric by 2030.

It’s nine months since we were promised a new Maserati GranTurismo would arrive before the end of 2021, but that hasn’t happened. But now, Maserati has declared it will have three new EVs by next year and will be all-electric by 2030.

The new electric cars from Maserati – under the Maserati Folgore banner (it means Maserati ‘Thunderbolt’) – will start to arrive with an electric GranTurismo, expected to be revealed this year before going on sale in 2023.

It’s expected to come with a trio of electric motors and “cutting-edge technical solutions derived from Formula E”, and is expected to have as much as 1200bhp at its disposal and be able to get to 62mph in under 3.0 seconds.

The GranTurismo will be followed by the electric GranCabrio, with an electric version of the soon to be revealed Maserati Grecale SUV – which will initially come with ICE and Hybrid powertrains – following in 2023 too.

Following on from next year’s electric Maseratis will be a new electric MC20, a new electric Quattroporte and a new electric Levante SUV, all arriving by 2025.

The confirmation of Maserati’s electric plans comes at the same time as they announce sales in 2021 up by 41 per cent with more than 24,000 cars sold, with the Levante taking almost 60 per cent of sales and the Ghibli a third. Despite that, it looks like Maseratri’s electric plans will see the demise of the Ghibli before long.