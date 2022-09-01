Electric MG4 Triumph Edition with AWD and 449bhp incoming?

The MG Mulan Triumph Edition is revealed in China with a 449bhp AWD powertrain, probably previewing a range-topping MG4 for the UK.

MG is upping its EV game with the new MG4, delivering a credible rival for the VW ID.3 at more budget prices – starting from just £25,995 – decent spec, decent range and decent looks.

But now it looks like MG is going to turn the MG4 into a proper electric hot hatch as it reveals the MG Mulan Triumph Edition in China (the MG4 is the MG Mulan in China) promising bags of performance for their latest EV.

From what we can see in the photo above, MG isn’t going ‘Halfords Glitterball’ mad with the Triumph Edition makeover, although there look to be a few tweaks, a bright green paint job, orange callipers and new alloys.

But it’s under the skin where the big changes have occurred, with the single motor setup in the regular MG4 supplanted by a dual-motor setup delivering AWD and a whopping 449bhp, powered by a 64kWh battery and good for 62mph in under 4.0 seconds.

There’s no word yet on whether or not the MG4 will be offered with the same setup in the UK, but it would seem highly likely.

The return of performance-focused MGs beckons.