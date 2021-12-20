Electric NIO ET5 joins NIO ET7 to BATTLE Tesla saloons – promise of up to 620-mile range

The Electric NIO ET5 is revealed as a Tesla Model 3-sized electric saloon promising EV range of up to 620 miles.

Almost a year ago, we had the reveal of the electric NIO ET7, a large electric saloon car from Chinese EV specialists NIO, promising impressive performance and huge range and clearly aimed at the Tesla Model S. Although, of course, every new EV seems to be aimed at one Tesla or another, such is their current EV lead.

Now NIO is aiming at a rung down from the Model S with the new NIO ET5, a car much the same size as the Tesla Model 3, and with specs that promise to surpass the Tesla, certainly as far as range is concerned.

With somewhat generic EV looks – and not unlike the ET7 – the ET5 sits on a new platform and comes with all-wheel drive courtesy of a 201bhp motor and the front and 281bhp motor at the rear, promising 0-62mph in 4.3 seconds.

Power for the motors comes from a battery pack offered in three versions, with the entry-level 75kWh good for 340 miles, the 100kWh 430 miles and the 150kWh a huge 620 miles, although the figures are based on Chinese tests and will doubtless be lower on WLTP. Interestingly, the NIO ET5 comes with a ‘battery swap’ option.

In China, prices start at around £39k – a bit less than the Tesla Model 3 – but it’ll be well into 2022 before the ET5 arrives in Europe, and even then it seems the UK will miss out on the initial rollout.