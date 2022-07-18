Electric Nissan Ariya FINALLY starts to arrive in the UK

The first electric Nissan Ariyas, Nissan’s first new electric car since the LEAF arrived a decade ago, start to arrive in the UK.

Nissan managed to go from EV innovator to falling behind the EV curve as it failed to deliver a follow-up to the ground-breaking LEAF, letting other car makers steal its crown as leader of the EV ‘revolution’.

But, finally, in 202 it revealed its ‘difficult second album‘ model with the arrival of the Nissan Ariya, a handsome electric SUV which looked to be just what Nissan needed to be back in the EV came with a vengeance.

Trouble is, Nissan managed to finally reveal the Ariya just as the world went into a Covid pandemic, and its arrival in Nissan showrooms has been put back significantly as Covid lockdowns and supply-chain issues stymied launch plans. But now it’s finally starting to arrive in the UK.

Rolling off a ship at the Port of Tyne, the first Ariyas in the UK were led off by an Ariya Advance finished in Akatsuki Copper paint with Pearl Black roof and Sky Pack, and the 63kWh battery option.

The first arrivals are now heading off for a quality control check before heading off to Nissan dealers for customer test drives and customer deliveries.

We doubt the arrival of the Ariya – and another due in a few weeks – will do much to place a dent in Nissan’s order book for the Ariya, but at least it’s a start.