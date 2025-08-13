Electric Nissan Ariya gets HUGE official price cut of up to £9,000

The electric Nissan Ariya now costs up to £9,000 less, thanks, in part, to a £1,500 Electric Car Grant. Prices now start at £33,950.

We’re slowly getting to know which EVs qualify for the new Electric Car Grant, but so far, every EV given the grant has only managed to secure the lower band of £1,500, which, compared to the subsidies car makers are throwing at EVs to get sales, is tiny.

One car which has been given the £1,500 grant is the Nissan Ariya, but Nissan has gone much further than passing the price reduction on to the Ariya’s list price and has taken the decision to cut list prices across the range to bring them more in to line with the discounts being offered on new Ariyas (we’ve seen discounts of up to £13k on a new Ariya).

Prices now start at £33,950 for the 63kWh Ariya Engage (more than £6k down), Ariya Advance now £37,500 and Ariya Evolve £42,500.

The biggest drop is to be found on the 87kWh Ariya Engage which now costs £35,500 (more than £9k down on the previous 87kWh entry price).

All the single-motor Ariyas get the £1,500 grant to help with the price cuts, but the e-4orce models don’t because they have a different powertrain which starts above the £37k eligibility price, but they also get price cuts of up to £6.5k with prices now from £45,500 for tthe Advance model, although the price for the Ariya Nismo remains unchanged at £56,630.

Fiona Mackay, Nissan GB Marketing Director, said:

Securing eligibility for the UK Government’s £1,500 Electric Vehicle Grant makes Ariya more accessible than ever. It now offers greater value without compromising on the innovation, design, and performance our customers expect, and reflects our approach of removing barriers to EV ownership and empowering more drivers to make the switch to zero-emission driving.

The new price structure for the Ariya range does make it a more appealing buy, but judging by the discounts currently on offer from Nissan dealers, you can probably expect to get another four or five grand off the new official prices.