Electric Nissan Micra TEASED as sister car to the new electric Renault 5

Nissan teases the replacement for the Micra as an electric City Car, related to the upcoming electric Renault 5 reboot, and due in 2024.

It’s received wisdom that the headlong dive into electric cars, and the banning of ICE cars, will see the demise of compact city cars because they will be just too expensive.

But Renault has already bucked that trend with news of a new electric Renault 5 into production, although still a couple of years away, with lower cost NCM batteries promising a range 250 miles with 134bhp on tap and underpinned by a new CMF-BEV Platform designed specifically for compact EVs.

So it’s no surprise to find that Nissan is going to tap into these new underpinnings for an EV of their own, and has released the first image (above) of an electric replacement for the Nissan Micra.

The teaser image doesn’t give away too much, but it’s clear Nissan is differentiating the Micra’s replacement from Renault’s 5 by eschewing its retro-inspired angular looks for a more rounded design.

Nissan COO Ashwani Gupta said:

This all-new model will be designed by Nissan and engineered and manufactured by Renault using our new common platform, maximizing the use of our Alliance assets while maintaining its Nissan-ness,” said Nissan Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta. This is a great example of the Alliance’s ‘smart differentiation’ approach. Succeeding our iconic Micra, I am sure this new model will provide further excitement to our customers in Europe.

If Nissan follows Renault’s expected pricing for the new Renault 5 EV, you can expect this new electric Nissan Micra to start at under £20k.