Electric Porsche Taycan GTS and Taycan Sport Turismo heading for LA Motor Show

It looks like Porsche he is set to unveil two new variants of the electric Taycan at the LA Motor Show next week – the Taycan GTS and Taycan Sport Turismo.

Since the Porsche Taycan arrived as Porsche’s first electric car, Porsche has added variants to deliver a wide price point from entry-level model to Taycan Turbo S, as well as offering the Taycan Cross Turismo as a sort of ‘off-road’ Taycan with butch adornments and raised suspension.

The result is that the Taycan now outsells the Porsche 911 and Panamera, and is second only to Porsche’s SUVs in popularity.

But it seems Porsche is far from done with adding to the Taycan offerings, and two new Taycans are set to arrive next week at the LA Motor Show.

As Porsche tease the arrival of the Cayman GT4 RS for LA in a press release, they also mention the arrival in LA of ” a new, incredibly dynamic, drive variant positioned between the Taycan 4S and the Taycan Turbo” and “a third body style“.

You don’t need to be a Porsche anorak to expect the new Taycan sitting between the 4S and Turbo will be a Taycan GTS, although quite how Porsche will differentiate it in an EV remains to be seen.

It also seems a given that the ‘third body style’ will mean a Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo will be revealed as a properly appealing ‘practical’ Taycan, giving the Taycan the very appealing Sport Turismo style which makes the Panamera much more appealing.

The new Porsche Taycan GTS and Taycan Sport Turismo will be revealed on 17 November, as will the new Cayman GT4 RS.