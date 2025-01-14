Electric Porsche Taycan sales DROPPED by 49% in 2024

Porsche sales in 2024 were down by 3% – and by 28% in China – with sales of the electric Porsche Taycan diving by 49% globally.

The car world’s a rocky place at the moment, with legacy car makers struggling to make EVs to comply with green agendas by Western governments while their customers want ICE and Hybrid cars. Rock and a hard place indeed

That issue is illustrated by Porsche’s sales figures for 2024 which, despite all the market problems, and a 28% drop in sales in China, fell only 3% on 2023 to 310,718 vehicles. But it was a much sorrier story for the electric Porsche Taycan.

Porsche delivered just 20,836 Taycans in 2024, down by 49%, which Porsche blames on a model update in the year and “ramp-up of electric mobility generally proceeding more slowly than planned“.

They may have a point, but even with big discounts available on new Porsche Taycans Porsche dealers still struggle to shift them as buyers run scared of crippling depreciation and technical issues.

Fortunately for Porsche, their ICE-based cars did a fair bit better, with the ICE Macan shifting 64,517 units despite disappearing from dealers in Europe halfway through the year, the Cayenne’s sales rose by 18% to 102,889 making it Porsche’s best-seller of 2024, the 911 was up by 2% to 50,941 and the 718 (Boxster and Cayman) was up by 15% to 23,670.

One bright spot for Porsche on the EV front was sales of 18,278 for the Macan EV despite only arriving in September. It’ll be interesting to see if the Macan EV goes the way of the Taycan once early orders are fulfilled, but a seemingly large number of pre-reg Macan EVs at Porsche dealers doesn’t auger well.