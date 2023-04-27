Electric Volkswagen ID.3 facelift on sale from today – and it’s a bit cheaper

The recently revealed facelift for VW’s first electric ID model – the VW ID.3 – goes on sale with new trim levels and a lower-price starting point.

At the beginning of March, Volkswagen rolled out a facelift for its first electric ID model, the VW ID.3, in an effort to address the issues – from dodgy software and clumsy infotainment to low-rent materials – and it goes on sale today (27 April 2023).

The cosmetic changes VW has wrought in this facelift aren’t huge but include a new front bumper and bigger air intakes, the binning of the black plastic at the windscreen end of the bonnet for a sharper appearance, new tail lights, new alloys and a new Dark Olivine Green paint option (in the photo above).

Complaints about the low-rent interior trim are addressed with lumps of foam under the plastics for a soft feel and sustainable materials, with a new 12″ infotainment with the latest software, said to be more intuitive to use, improved voice control and augmented HUD.

But it looks like the non-illuminated climate sliders and haptic buttons will remain until VW can fit the ID.3 with the latest 12.9″ screen next year, and it also looks like UK ID.3 models will have to put up with the current 10″ screen until next year’s update.

The model range has been limited to just two models – ID.3 Pro and ID.3 Pro S – with a price starting point of £37,114 – a couple of grand less than the previous entry-level ID.3 Business – and the ID.3 Pro S starting at £42,870, with option packs – like Exterior Pack – adding further cost.

The ID.3 Pro comes with a 58kWh battery and the ID.3 Pro S with a 77kWh battery, both offering a recharge time of around half an hour, with the Pro charging at up to 120kW and the Pro S at 170kW. Range is up to 347 miles.

VW UK’s Phil Taylor said:

The new ID.3 marks the next exciting step in Volkswagen’s electrification journey. This fantastic car, with its numerous improvements, demonstrates clearly our commitment to value, design and sustainability.

The VW ID.3 Pro and ID.3 Pro S are on sale from today (27 April 2023).