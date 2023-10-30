Electric Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer ESTATE on the way – First Look

Volkswagen reveals the first look at the VW ID.7 Estate as it readies a load-lugging version of the new ID.7 Saloon.

There’s not a huge amount of choice at the moment if you want an EV but need an Estate, but VW will soon reveal the VW ID.7 Touer, an estate take on the new ID.7 saloon and due to debut in early 2024.

Ahead of next year’s debut, we get the first look at the ID.7 Tourer thanks to a camouflaged image (above) showing the shed on the back of the ID.7.

In all the ways that Matter, the ID.7 Tourer is the ID.7 saloon (or limousine, as VW insists on calling it) with a new back end promising enough room to party with a load area (seats down) of 1,714 litres and more than six feet in length. You’ll need a decent-sized van to carry more.

Despite the shed on the back, VW is claiming a drag coefficient of 0.24 (the saloon is 0.23) which should help its range.

Powertrain options are likely to be the same as the saloon, which means a 77kWh battery with 282bhp and 382-mile range in the ID.7 Pro and an 82kWh battery with 435-mile range in the ID.7 Pro S. We can also expect a GTX version with around 400bhp and AWD to arrive at some point.