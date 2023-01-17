Electric Volvo MPV on the way in 2023 as well as the new Volvo EX30?

According to Chinese media, Volvo is planning to debut an electric MPV in 2023 as well as the new compact EX30 electric SUV.

Volvo, just like every other car maker, is pushing down the EV road, although Volvo’s rate of EV delivery is a bit behind the curve from most of its competition with just the XC40 and C30 Recharge EVs currently on offer.

But 2023 should see Volvo’s EV range grow as the new EX90 arrives on the market – well, not until the end of 2023 – and joined by a new compact SUV expected to be the Volvo Ex30, although no sign of Volvo (rather than Polestar) taking on Tesla saloons with an electric take on the S90 or V90.

But now it seems Volvo is planning to head down the MPV route for the first time with a new electric MPV planned to launch in 2023, according to Car News China.

The electric Volvo MPV is said to be based on the also Geely-owned Zeekr 009 (pictured above) with the underpinnings crossing over but with (thankfully) Volvo styling.

The Zeekr 09 sits on the Geely SEA Platform and comes with AWD and a huge 140kWh battery powering the pair of electric motors delivering 544bhp and promising range of over 500 miles.

It’s quite possible this electric MPV from Volvo will be a China-only market car with the relative antipathy for MPVs in the West, but in the rapidly changing car landscape, Volvo may well decide there’s room for it in more markets.

The same report also says the new EX90, which will go on sale later this year, will be joined by an EX90 Excellence model (something Volvo has done before) with just four seats and a mass of luxury options as standard.