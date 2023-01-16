Electric Volvo XC40 and C40 Recharge – RWD and range BOOST confirmed

Volvo has confirmed that the electric XC40 and C40 Recharge models get improved electric motors, rear-wheel drive and improved range.

Back in November, we reported Volvo was planning something we’ve rarely seen in the past by changing the drivetrain in the electric XC40 and C40 Recharge models from front to rear-wheel dive. And now Volvo officially confirms the news.

Of course, shifting an ICE car from FWD to RWD is a major operation, but with an EV it’s a much easier task, and Volvo’s change of driven axle delivers the first RWD Volvo in a quarter of a century in the process, as well as improving power and range – even on the AWD XC40 and C40.

The new RWD versions of the XC40 and C40 come with a new permanent magnet electric motor good for 235bhp – a 5bhp increase on the previous model’s motor – with the same 69kWh battery as before but, thanks to improved cooling, a range increase to 286 miles, 24 miles further than the old model. There’s also a more powerful 248bhp version with 82kWh battery on offer, but it’s not heading for the UK.

The arrival of new electric motors – developed by Volvo – also sees improvements in the AWD versions, with the old pair of 201bhp motors – one on each axle – replaced by a new 245bhp motor at the back and a 157bhp motor at the front powered by a new 82kWh battery, boosting range by up to 39 miles.

Volvo’s Javier Varela said:

These updates are another big step in our work towards becoming a fully electric car maker by 2030,” said Javier Varela, our Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Chief Executive. “Range and charging times are new key factors for more and more of our customers, and these improvements make our fully electric models even more attractive than they already were.

No prices yet in the UK for the new RWD XC40 and C40 Recharge – or the improved AWD variants – but in Europe, it looks like they’ve heralded yet another price increase – up by around 10 per cent.