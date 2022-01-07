Electric VW ID Buzz MPV and Cargo debut in March – California Campervan to follow

The electric Volkswagen ID Buzz is set to debut on 9 March as an MPV and Commercial Cargo, with an ID Buzz California Campervan to follow.

Volkswagen has been threatening to build a new Camper Van/ MPV for a very long time, with a Microbus Concept some 20 years ago, the Bulli Camper Van Concept a decade ago, the VW BUDD-E back in 2016 and, a year later, the ID Buzz.

Now, almost exactly five years on from the first look at the ID Buzz in January 2017, Volkswagen boss Herbert Diess has announced on Twitter (below) that the ID Buzz will debut as a production model on 9 March 2022.

The announcement from Diess is accompanied by a graphic illustration of the new electric ID Buzz (above) and the simple statement that “The legend returns”.

What we’re going to get, despite a five-year gestation period, is still not completely clear, but it’s likely to be a toned-down version of the ID Buzz Concept we saw in 2017, probably more like VW’s ICE T7 Multivan and, at least initially be offered as an MPV and a Commercial Cargo Model.

Underpinning the ID Buzz will be the same MEB Platform used on the ID.3, ID.4 and ID.5 EVs, with a similar range of battery and power offerings and even a four-wheel drive option.

Inside, the dash is likely to be very similar to that on the ID.3 and its siblings, with a variety of configurable seating options – and plenty of space – for the MPV and Van versions, with a Campervan version – likely to be the California – arriving later.

Expect more details between now and 9 March.

The legend returns on 03/09/22! pic.twitter.com/Q4hFyCN5mr — Herbert Diess (@Herbert_Diess) January 6, 2022