Euro NCAP dishes out 5 STAR awards for 15 cars from Range Rover to Smart #1

The latest Euro NCAP safety test see a total of 16 cars tested with all but one – the DS 9 – gaining the maximum five stars.

Euro NCAP safety tests continue to get more and more stringent, bringing safer, but inevitably more expensive, cars to the market with a now huge array of safety tech necessary to achieve a top rating.

But car makers have stepped up to the plate and more and more cars seem to be garnering the maximum of five stars, and in the latest round of tests comprising 16 cars all but one received the maximum five stars.

The outlier was the DS 9 which received four stars, with Euro NCAP saying that “due in part to a penalty in the frontal offset test for being an aggressive impact partner towards other vehicles“. But the DS 9 is still a very safe car.

The remaining fifteen cars – from the new Range Rover to the new Smart #1 SUV – all received five stars. they are:

Tesla Model S

NIO ET7

Toyota bZ4X

Subaru Solterra

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Honda Civic

Isuzu D-Max Crew Cab

Toyota Corolla Cross

Nissan Ariya

Nissan X-Trail

Range Rover

Range Rover Sport

Smart #1

Renault Austral

Wey Coffee 02

Michiel van Ratingen, Euro NCAP’s Secretary General, said:

In 2023, in line with its Vision 2030, Euro NCAP will be focusing on a range of new aspects. For example, we are putting in place autonomous emergency braking (AEB) protocols for motorcycles as well as new scenarios in passive safety for pedestrians and cyclists, extending the area where these two vulnerable users might interact with a vehicle. This is necessary progress in safety for other road users, and we are collaborating closely with industry to ensure we meet Vision Zero objectives and that the demands of the protocols are met.