Farelady Edition by Kahn is a luxury electrified TX5 London Taxi for £120k

Car customisers Kahn are back with their second London Taxi creation, this time a bespoke take on the electrified LEVC TX5. Costs from £120k.

It’s four years since the London Taxi TX4 Final Edition from Kahn arrived to mark the end of production of the iconic London Taxi, with just five units built with a proper luxury glow.

It might seem a slightly odd project for Kahn – more used to high-end titivations of Bentleys, Range Rovers and more – but a relatively subtle luxury makeover for a London cab does make for a very good Q car.

Now Kahn is back with another Taxi makeover, and this time it’s the turn of the current LEVC TX5 electrified taxi up for a makeover and dubbed ‘The Farelady Edition’ by Kahn.

As you’d expect, Kahn has added a number of titivations inspired by more luxury marques, including a new grille inspired by Maybach, quilted upholster like a Bugatti and a starlight headliner like a Rolls-Royce, with machined alloys – 18″ at the front, 19″ at the rear – and custom paint jobs in black, blue, British racing green, silver and grey.

Inside, in addition to that starlight headliner and Bugatti leather, there’s wood and wireless phone charging, switchable LED lighting and extra USBs.

That said, Kahn will do pretty much what buyers want, although it’ll cost a chunk more than the already substantial £120k asking price.

Although, you may be surprised to learn, the list price of the LEVC TX5 with a few options is already a hefty £75k.