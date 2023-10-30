Ferrari 499P Modificata is a Le Mans-winning 499P for ‘Gentleman Drivers’

The Ferrari 499P Modificata arrives as a limited run of the Le Mans-winning 499P for Fearrari’s ‘Gentlemen Drivers’.

We probably all know that Ferrari does special things for their most deep-pocketed customers, with one-off specials and special series programmes like Ferrari XX and F1 Clienti. And now there’s something new, in a similar vein, with the arrival of the Ferrari 499P Modificata.

Ferrari is offering a very limited few the chance to drop £5 million to get behind the wheel of a Le Mans car made suitable for ‘Gentlemen Drivers’ in a programme Ferrari has dubbed Sport Prototipi Clienti.

But your £5 million-plus doesn’t let you properly ‘own’ your own 499P because it will stay with Ferrari and be rolled out for your enjoyment at tracks like Suzuka and the Nürburgring, complete with your own race team (for two years in the price).

Powered by the same 3.0-litre Twin Turb as the Le Mans car, it now gets a more powerful electric motor at the front which is active from standstill and combines with the ICE for a total of 697bhp, and a whopping 858bhp for seven seconds if you push the ‘Press to Pass’ button.

The suspension has been tweaked a bit, the interior gets digital rearview mirrors and a wider seat (we’re not all slim-hipped races) and Pirelli slicks for quicker warm-up.

Ferrari hasn’t disclosed how many 499Ps it’s building, but they will only be available to Ferrari’s most valuable customers. So if you’ve just won the lottery and want to play, you’re probably out of luck.