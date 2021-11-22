Ferrari Daytona SP3 – 892bhp of mid-engined V12 Ferrari with historic design cues

The Ferrari Daytona SP3 is a limited-run, mid-engined, V12 Ferrari with historic design cues, a run of 599 and a £1.68 million price.

The Ferrari Daytona SP3 is Ferrari’s latest Icona model, a run of just 599 – all sold – makes it a rarity, as does a mid-engined V12. It also looks spectacular.

The Daytona name is as a reference to the 1967 24 Hours of Daytona where Ferrari achieved a cracking 1-2-3 with the 330 P3/4, 330 P4 and 412 P.

The Daytona SP3 is the first mid-engined V12 Ferrari since LaFerrari, and, unlike LaFerrari, its V12 is naturally aspirated, delivering 829bhp and 514lb/ft of torque from its 6.5 litres, the most powerful non-hybrid V12 so far, with modified intake and exhaust lightweight titanium conrods, reduced-friction piston pins and lighter crank compared to the 812 Competitzione’s V12. The SP3 also gets a quicker-shifting version of the 812’s seven-speed auto, all adding up to 62mph in 2.85 seconds and 211mph.

The references to 1960s Ferraris in the SP3 run to how it looks too, with wraparound widescreen, , a moving panel in front of the echoing pop-up headlights, double-crested front wings, side mirrors on the front wings, ait boxes in the butterfly doors, and horizontal slats below the light bar at the back.

Inside, the seats are integrated in to the bodyshell so you sit lower and more reclined, there’s a split-level dash, the look is both retro and current, weight is down to just 1485kg and there are specially-developed Pirelli P Zero Corsa Tyres and Ferrari’s Dynamic Enhancer for hard cornering.

Unfortunately, if you want a Daytona SP3 you’re out of luck. They’re all sold