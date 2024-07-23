Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Edition – a stylish Limited Edition of Fiat’s electric 500

The Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Edition arrives as a limited-run version of Fiat’s electric 500, with stylish touches from Armani.

It’s Fiat’s 125th Anniversary year, the perfect excuse for a limited edition model or three to celebrate, so Fiat 500 lovers are getting this – the Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Edition to add Armani style to Fiat’s still cutesy little electric hatchback.

Armani’s style is one of minimalism and simplicity with clean lines, so anything that doesn’t fit that brief goes to create a 500e with an almost monochromatic look and with a choice of just two paint jobs – ‘dark green micinalised’ and ‘ceramic greige’ – and alloys which mimic the Armani logo.

Inside, the Armani Edition gets a wood finish and anodised trim, seat inserts with chevron stitching, a glass roof, 7.0″ driver display, 10.25″ infotainment, JBL Sound, as well as LED headlights and adaptive cruise.

Ther 500e Amarni 116bhp electric motor is powered by a 42kWh battery, promising range of 199 miles and charging at up to 85kW.

Damien Dally, MD Fiat UK, said:

We very much look forward to offering the Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani in the UK. Fiat 500 is a true icon of the FIAT brand and a partnership with Giorgio Armani further reinforces this position, delivering a car of unique style and refinement but one that is underpinned by the very best small car electric technology, to ensure consistency with our commitment to sustainable mobility solutions.

The Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani will go on sale in the UK later this year, with first customer cars due in early 2025. No prices yet, but expect it to be priced around the same as the Fiat 500e La Prima’s £30k.