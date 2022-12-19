First look at Ford’s new EV based on VW ID underpinnings

Ford has revealed the first look at a new electric car, based on Volkswagen ID underpinnings, expected to be revealed shortly and on sale in 2023.

It’s been clear for some time that Ford is intent on reinventing itself as a purveyor of electric cars and is prepared, just like VW, to consign its successful models to the history bin in the process.

We know that the perennial Ford Fiesta will go out of production in 2023, that the Ford Focus will suffer the same fate in 2025, and that Ford has licensed VW’s MEB Platform – underpinning cars like the ID.3 and ID.4 – to deliver a new range of Ford EVs.

Now, we get the first look at Ford’s take on a VW ID with a photo (above), hiding in shadow, of the first fruits of the plan, revealed by Ford’s Europe marketing boss Peter Zillig on Twitter ahead of what’s expected to be an almost imminent reveal.

In a linked article, it’s made clear that Ford’s intention is to make their cars more American, eschewing the long-held distinction between Ford cars for their domestic market and those for Europe, with a design which looks to be heavily influenced by Ford’s US models.

Ford asked consumers earlier this year what Ford meant to them, and they came up, with “Quality. Innovative. Elegant. Reliable”. But Ford wants them to think differently. They say:

At our core, we have always felt we are another of the key words to come out of our consumer research: “American”. That’s the mindset that underscores the values Ford embodies. American means we’re rebellious. It means we’re restless. It means we’re uncompromising. It means we’re defined by an “Adventurous Spirit” … our new north star.

So expect this new Ford EV – underpinned by VW’s ID.4 – to offer very similar battery and power to the ID.4 but with a bluff, butch US-style theme shining through the car.

Following the reveal of this EV, it is to be followed by Ford’s take on VW’s ID.5 GTX EV and an electric Puma.