Ford Model E: Three new electric cars by 2024 including Puma EV and VW ID.4-based Crossover

Ford’s new EV division – Ford Model e – is planning three new passenger EVs and four new commercial EVs by 2024.

Ford has now split its passenger car business in to two bits, with Ford Model e responsible for all EV models and Ford Blue responsible for ICE models going forward. Which is probably pragmatic in a rapidly moving car landscape.

Now, Ford Model e has announced its plans for the next couple of years, and they include a trio of new electric passenger cars and four new commercial EVs as it pushes hard in to the electric market.

Of course, Ford is already firmly in the EV space with the Mustang Mach-E, but it will be joined by three new models built at Ford’s new EV centre in Cologne, the first next year (2023).

That first new EV will be Ford’s take on the VW ID.4 – well, the ID.4’s MEB Platform at least – which Ford describes as an electric ‘Medium-Sized Crossover’, to be followed by what Ford describes as a ‘Sports Crossvover’, which we assume will be a sort of Ford Coupe take on the ID.5.

The final of the trio, arriving in 2024, will be an electric Ford puma, adding an EV powertrain option for Ford’s successful ‘Fiesta Crossover’.

Ford is also going headlong in to Commercial EVs too, with ” all-new Transit Custom one-tonne van and Tourneo Custom multi-purpose” arriving in 2023 and the “smaller, next generation Transit Courier van and Tourneo Courier multi-purpose vehicle in 2024“.

Stuart Rowley, chair, Ford of Europe, said:

Our march toward an all-electric future is an absolute necessity for Ford to meet the mobility needs of customers across a transforming Europe. These new Ford electric vehicles signal what is nothing less than the total transformation of our brand in Europe – a new generation of zero-emission vehicles, optimized for a connected world, offering our customers truly outstanding user experiences.

Ford’s plans will see it producing 600,000 electric vehicles a year by 2026, establishing a battery plant in Turkey with SK On Co and spending £1.5 billion in the process.