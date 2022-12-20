First look at the new AC Cobra GT Roadster – an AC Cobra ‘Grand Tourer’

AC Cars delivers the first look at the new AC Cobra GT Roadster, a familiar-looking Cobra with new underpinnings and 654bhp V8.

We tend to think of Morgan as the only car company still building cars which look the same as they did when they started.

But AC Cars – through its various iterations – has been building the AC Cobra since 1961 without worrying too much about changing how it looks, with even the newest AC Cobra Electric sacrificing little in the now icon looks department.

Now it’s time for a new AC Cobra and yes, you’ve guessed, it appears to look just like every other AC Cobra in the last 60 years – and every ‘Continuation Cobra too.

So far, the new AC Cobra GT Roadster is shown only in a darker image (above), but it’s instantly recognisable as an AC Cobra even by non-petrolheads, although it looks to be transformed in other areas.

AC is calling the Cobra GT Roadster ‘a true grand tourer’ with comfort and practicality to go with speed and agility, but if that sounds a bit too tame for a Cobra then think again.

The new Cobra comes with an extruded aluminium spaceframe chassis to deliver the sort of performance and handling you’d expect, with a 654bhp V8 petrol engine good for 0-60mph in 3.6 seconds.

AC says the hand-finished build process and longer 2570mm wheelbase will make the new Cobra usable as a daily driver with a performance-orientated ride, usability and comfort.

The AC Cobra GT Roadster will be officially revealed in full in spring 2013, but if it floats your boat and you want to get in early you can register your interest here.