First look at the new Volkswagen California Campervan

Volkswagen reveals the first look at the new VW California Campervan with a sketch ahead of a California Concept due in September.

With more of us choosing to take a staycation or drive to Europe, and Campervan sales on the rise since Covid, VW probably couldn’t have picked a better time to tease the arrival of an all-new California Campervan. However, it won’t start arriving until next year.

Expected to utilize the ubiquitous VW MQB Platform, the new California should deliver much more refinement, better ‘drive’ and a selection of powertrains to include a PHEV, and be based on the VW T7 Multivan.

Assuming the California comes with the same PHEV powertrain as the Multivan that will mean a 1.4-litre petrol engine and 114bhp electric motor promising EV range of around 30 miles. And, with Campervans parking up overnight at campsites, charging should be convenient.

There’s not a huge amount to go on beyond the design sketch (above), but we can see the new California Concept comes with the de rigueur pop-up roof, but it also looks like it has fully opening sliding doors on both sides for a double awning.

What we also see in the sketch is what looks to be a removal tablet which could mean it comes with proper Apps and connectivity for a bit of Netflix and Chill around the campfire.

The VW California Concept will debut at the Caravan Salon trade fair in Dusseldorf from 25 August, with the production version arriving in 2024.