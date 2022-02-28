Fisker Ocean EV debuts in Europe as it aims to challenge Tesla Model Y and BMW iX3

The electric Fisker Ocean has had its European debut ahead of going on sale in the UK to challenge EVs like the Tesla Model Y and BMW iX3.

Fisker has been around for a while, and had its ups and downs, but things are looking more promising as its Fisker Ocean – a rival for the Tesla Model y and BMW i3X – debuts in Europe ahead of going on sale in the UK at the end of 2022.

When the Fisker Ocean does go on sale in the UK, it will start at a very reasonable £34,990 for the entry-level Sport model with an official range of 275 miles.

But prices do start to jump if you want more than just the basic Ocean, with the mid-level Ocean Ultra pushing on £50k and the range-topping Ocean Extreme at £60k.

Fisker is having the Ocean built by Magna Steyr in Austria, and the first 5,000 to roll out will be the Fisker Ocean One, priced from £60k and with similar specs to the Ocean Extreme complete with fancy 22″ alloys.

The performance of all three models is good, with the entry-level Sport good for 60mph in 6.9 seconds, the Ultra in 3.9 seconds and the Extreme in 3.6 seconds.

There is no information on battery size yet for the Ocean, but it seems the entry-level Sport will get different battery chemistry than the Ultra and Extreme models to keep entry-level prices as low as possible, and warranties include 60,000 miles for rust and roadside help, and 100,000 miles for the powertrain and batteries.