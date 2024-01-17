The Ford Kuga SUV gets a bit of a makeover for 2024 with a tweaked engine range, cosmetic titivation and new model range.

The Ford Kuga is a big seller for Ford, so keeping it up with the competition is a must, hence a bit of a makeover for the Kuga for 2024.

Available in Titanium trim for comfort, ST-Line trim for a bit of sportiness and Active for a bit of rugged, the Kuka now comes with a full-width light bar at the front with a new grille complete with Blue Oval.

Inside, the new Kuga comes with Ford’s latest Sync 4 infotainment with 13.2″ screen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Alexa and cloud-connected Nav, Trailer Connection, Trailer Tow Nav and fewer buttons, although HVAC is always displayed at the bottom of the screen. There’s also a new 12.3″ digital instrument cluster with graphics which adapt to drive mode.

Engine changes have been made, with the 148bhp 1.5-litre Ecoboost on offer together with a Hybrid and PHEV option, with electrified models getting a bigger motor and towing capacity up to 2100kg.

The tweaks make the PHEV a chunk quicker – it hits 62mph in 7.3 seconds – and the 14.4kWh battery means EV range, officially at least, is now 43 miles.

Ford’s Jon Williams said:

The Ford Kuga has been a hit with customers since it was first launched in 2008. The new Kuga is our best ever, moving the game forward with new levels of capability, connectivity and comfort.

The new Ford Kuha goes on sale in the UK this month.