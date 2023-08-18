Ford Mustang GTD is not a diesel, but a bonkers Mustang to make Porsche sweat

The new Ford Mustang GTD is revealed, ahead of an arrival in 2025, as a road-legal Mustang GT3 with 800bhp taking aim at Porsche.

To car lovers in the UK, ‘GTD’ only means one thing – a performance diesel car. But the new Ford Mustang GTD is very much not a warm Diesel, but a Mustang GT3 for the road.

This means it comes not with an oil-burner under the bonnet but a 5.2-litre supercharged V8 with dry sump system and is expected to deliver over 800bhp. As Ford’s Jim Farley said at its launch, “I want to see Porsche, I want to see Aston Martin, I want to see Mercedes sweat.”

Power in the GTD is sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed transaxle ‘box, with carbon fibre driveshaft and an active titanium exhaust, hydraulically-controlled front flaps, an active rear wing and20″ wheels covering ceramic brakes

There’s also active suspension with variable spring rates and variable ride height, no back seats and no boot as that’s taken up with the new suspension.

Ford reckons the Mustang GTD will start to arrive with the 2,000 customers to be offered a car, with early pricing indications making it around £240k.

But if you were thinking of pleading with Ford for a GTD, you won’t be able to have one in the UK, and Ford isn’t making a RHD version at all.