Ford Mustang Mach E to get new LFP battery to cut costs

Ford is adding a lithium-iron-phosphate battery (LFP) to the electric Mustang Mach E to reduce cost, improve durability and reduce charging time.

Ford recently reacted to Tesla’s price cuts by reducing the price of the Mustang Mach E (well, in the US at least), but a price war with Tesla isn’t going to do Ford’s bottom line much good in the long run.

So Ford is opening up another prong of attack by putting a lithium-iron-phosphate battery (LFP) pack in the Mustang Mach E, selling it alongside the current Mach E with its nickel-cobalt-manganese (NCM) battery.

Ford says the new LFP batteries are more durable than NCM batteries and can tolerate more frequent and faster charging whilst using fewer high-cost materials to produce. Although, certainly until now, LFP batteries have been less energy dense than NCM batteries.

Ford plans to make its own batteries at a new £3 billion Plant in Michigan – which will be up and running by 2026 – by which time it plans to be shifting two million EVs a year.

Jim Farley, Ford CEO, said:

Ford’s electric vehicle line-up has generated huge demand. We’re delivering on our commitments as we scale LFP and NCM batteries and thousands, and soon millions, of customers will begin to reap the benefits of Ford EVs with cutting-edge, durable battery technologies that are growing more affordable over time.

Despite Ford’s new battery Plant not being ready until 2026, it plans to introduce LFP battery Packs in the Mustang Mach E later this year.