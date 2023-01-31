Ford SLASHES price of electric Mustang Mach-E in the US – will the UK follow?

Ford reduces the price of the electric Mustang Mach-E in the US by up to £4,800 in response to Tesla’s price cuts. Will the UK get reduced prices too?

It’s only a couple of weeks since Tesla reduced its prices significantly in the UK, pleasing yet-to-buy customers in the process, but antagonising those who’d recently bought and those who already own a Tesla fuming at the sudden drop in used values.

With Tesla still the king of EV production, we’ve been expecting other EV makers to respond with cuts of their own, so it’s no real surprise to see Ford respond with price cuts for the electric Mustang Mach-E, although, so far, they only apply in the US.

The US price cuts see a range of reductions from a modest £700 on the entry-level standard range, rising to £4,800 on the Mach-E GT, and a drop in price for the extended battery option of £1,300.

Clearly, the aim is to keep the Mach-E Competitive with the Tesla Model Y in the US, but will the price cuts translate to the UK too?

It’s hard to see Ford ignoring Tesla’s price cuts in the UK and Europe and simply keeping prices as they are, especially as they managed to increase the prices considerably in the UK for the Mach-E in 2022, with the entry-level RWD model up by £8k in the course of the year and the GT by much the same.

Implementing the same level of price cuts in the UK as the US would still see the entry-level Mach E at almost £50k and the GT at £70k, still a chunk more than they were just 12 months ago and more than the equivalent Tesla Model Y, which now starts at £45k for the entry-level RWD and £60k for the Model Y Performance.