Ford’s EV PUSH costs 1,300 jobs in the UK

Ford’s drive to be a maker of electric cars for Europe sees engineering jobs cut, with 1,300 jobs going in the UK alone.

Just a week ago, Jim Farley, Ford CEO, told Blomberg that part of Ford’s lack of profitability – apart from the ongoing impact of supply-chain issues, Covid and Ukraine – was down to having too many engineers.

He said that Ford had 25 per cent more engineering staff than competitors needed to do the same job, clearly signalling Ford is planning a major shakeup. And now we get news of the first cuts as Ford drives towards an EV future.

Ford has announced 3,800 job cuts across Europe, with 2,800 of those coming from engineering – 1,700 in Germany and 1.300 in the UK (plus another 100 across other parts of Europe) – with another 1,000 admin positions – 600 in Germany, 300 in the UK and 100 elsewhere – set to be axed.

Ford says the cuts are needed because of the “drastically reduced complexity of powertrains” in the EV age, although Ford will continue to invest in Europe, including turning the Halewood gearbox factory into an EV Drive Plant.

Martin Sander, General Manager of Ford Model e in Europe, said:

We are completely reinventing the Ford brand in Europe. Unapologetically American, outstanding design and connected services that will differentiate Ford and delight our customers in Europe. We are ready to compete and win in Europe. Our first European-built electric passenger vehicle is being introduced this spring and will surely turn heads.