Go Land Rover Defender RALLYING in 2023 with Bowler for £130k

The Defender Rally Series from extreme Land Rover specialists Bowler returns for 2023, with entry price starting at around £130k.

It’s nine years since Bowler, fettlers of Defenders for more extreme performance, created the Defender Challenge by Bowler – backed by Land Rover – to go rallying in Defenders suitably modified by Bowler, although outright performance was limited by the Land Rover 2.2-litre diesel, even with Bowler’s tweaks to give it 170bhp and 323lb/ft of torque.

Arriving in 2014, the Bowler Defender Rally came in the twilight of Defender production so, last year, Bowler, now owned by JLR, was back with a new Defender Challenge Rally outing, only this time it was in the new Land Rover Defender, again suitably modded by Bowler.

That seems to have been a successful series of events so Bowler is planning to be back with a new 2023 Series, ahead of which it’s announced that to participate you’re going to need at least £130k (£108,334 plus VAT).

What you get for your £130k is a Defender 90 P300 with a bit shy of 300bhp modified by Bowler with all-terrain tyres, transmission cooling, new dampers, underbody protection, extra bracing and plastic windows.

The price includes Bowler management and works support through the planned nine events in 2023, although you’ll be paying entry fees and any extra hands-on from Bowler you want.

Calum McKechnie, Bowler General Manager, said:

The latest generation Defender has proven to be a highly capable and extremely tough rally car which continues to surprise and thrill anyone who has experienced it. It has delivered incredibly close competition amongst the teams whilst still competing aggressively against the competition in the open rounds. Above all, the team camaraderie and relationships formed around the Championship have been a highlight which has attracted many new interested customers.

£130k to go rallying at a handful of events may sound a lot, but in the end – barring mishaps – you’ll still own a Land Rover Defender by Bowler. And, as things stand at the moment, it’ll probably be worth more than £100k.