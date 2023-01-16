Go to your grave in a MUSTANG – Mustang Mach-E becomes the latest electric hearse

Coleman Milne – funeral car creators – reveal their latest hearse and funeral limousine based on the electric Ford Mach-E Crossover.

If you’ve ever been to a funeral, which most of us have, you’ve probably found yourself riding in, or close by, a hearse built by funeral car specialists Coleman Milne.

With a range of hearses and limos based on cars from Mercedes and Ford, and more recently Tesla, there’s a selection of models to suit the budgets of both funeral directors and customers. And now there’s a new hearse and limo combination on offer, and it’s based on the electric Ford Mustang Mach-E and called the Etive.

Coleman Milne is convinced the Mach-E makes the perfect underpinnings for a hearse and limo, and with their Ford range of hearses built on Mondeo underpinnings they need a new route, and the Mach-E looks to be a sensible route for an electric hearse that’s going to be more affordable than the Tesla Model S-based range.

Despite the Mach-E’s crossover come SUV body style, Coleman Milne has managed to graft a big coffin-holding shed on the back offering all the usual hearse amenities, and a Mach-E Limo able to carry seven passengers – plus the driver.

The Mach-E powertrain in the Etive uses a 75kWh battery to deliver range of up to 200 miles and a 10-80 per cent charge in as little as 38 minutes, more than enough for any regular funeral.

Coleman Milne’s Graham Clow said:

We have long championed the electric hearse at Coleman Milne and we’re proud to welcome the Etive hearse and limousine as the latest additions to our range. The excellent, longstanding relationship that we have with Ford enabled us to model the range on its Mach-E platform. The Mach-E is the perfect base for a comfortable, quiet and respectful hearse and limousine, while also providing funeral directors with all the benefits and innovations found in today’s electric vehicles.