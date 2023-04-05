Gordon Murray Automotive T.33 Spider REVEALED

The Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) T.33 Spider is revealed as GMA delivers an open-top take on the regular T.33.

Gordon Murray – famed creator of the McLaren F1 – may have wandered down the road of tiny city cars a decade or more ago with the T.25 and T.27, but more recently he’s returned to his roots with the T.50 and T.33 creating modern interpretations of the magic the McLaren F1 brought to the game 30 years ago.

Such has been the appetite for GMA’s new car they’ve all sold out, but now there’s a new Gordon Murray supercar ready to grab as GMA takes the roof off the T.33 to deliver the GMA T.33 Spider, an open-top take on the T.33 with just 100 to be built and the majority already sold.

GMA says the Spider was the starting point for the T.33’s development, so no chassis strengthening and weight penalties are needed to take the roof off, meaning the Spider weighs just 18kg more than the coupe thanks also to lightweight removable roof panels which stored under the bonnet.

The T.33 Spider gets a re-work from the A-pillar back, with buttresses blended into a new louvred rear deck and a rear window which can be lowered for aural delight, whilst the interior maintains the same clean and simple layout as the coupe.

Power still comes from the same de-tubed version of the T.50’s 609bhp Cosworth V12 as the coupe, and the Spider’s performance should match the coupe.

Officially, the run of 100 T.33 Spideers goes on sale now, although it’ll be 2025 before they start to arrive with customers. No official word on price, but expect pushing on £2 million.

Gordon Murray T.33 Spider Launch Video