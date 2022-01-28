Gordon Murray T.33 – The T.50’s baby brother is a V12 stunner

The Gordon Murray T.33 Hypercar arrives as a baby brother to the T.50, complete with 607bhp Cosworth V12. Just 100 are being built.

No one with a millilitre of petrol in their blood needs telling that Gordon Murray designed not only some of the greatest F1 cars ever, but the McLaren F1 road car too, a car that’s still considered by many the greatest supercar ever designed.

So, having achieved so much, you might think Gordon Murray would be pottering around his garden in his dotage, finding ways to make his veg lighter, more slippery and packing twice as much goodness as normal veg.

But no, Gordon Murray is busy doing what he’s always done, but now he’s doing it under the banner of Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA), in the process creating, amongst other things, the Gordon Murray T.50, a three-seat hypercar with Cosworth V12 power and a price tag around £3 million.

Now, Gordon Murray is back with a follow-up to the T.50 with the Gordon Murray T.33, another Cosworth-powered V12 supercar but this time more road focussed and a lot cheaper. But it’s still going to cost the thick end of £1.7 million with just 100 being built.

There’s no ground effect fan like the T.50 on the T.33, but there is still ground-effect aerodynamics with something Murray calls a Passive Boundary Layer Control system which funnels air from inlets at the front under the floor and out of a scooped diffuser at the back, with a big roof scoop and active rear spoiler joining the game.

Inside there’s no third seat, but a simple, clean sports car cockpit with actual switches and a modest screen to display Android Auto or Apple CarPlay from your phone.

Under the skin is a reconfigured version of the 3.9-litre V12 from the T.50, here delivering 607bhp and 333lb/ft of torque – with most of the torque kicking in early on – revving to 11,000rpm and sending power to the back wheels through a six-speed Xtrac manual ‘box (with an auto version and option). How quick is it? GMA isn’t saying yet, but it’s bound to be sub-3.0 seconds.

Of course, as this is a Gordon Murray car, the T.33 doesn’t just have ample power, it’s also low weight, weighing in at just 1100kg – less than a Ford Fiesta, and comes with a carbon fibre tub, double wishbones front and back and ceramic brakes.

If you want one, be quick.