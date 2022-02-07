Gordon Murray T.33 Supercar SOLD OUT in just a week

The Gordon Murray T.33 Hypercar, Gordon Murray’s new ‘Affordable’ supercar, is sold out with all 100 examples spoken for.

Just over a week ago, we revealed the Gordon Murray T.33 Hypercar, a new model from Gordon Murray Automotive sitting below the bonkers T.50. But it still costs £1.7 million and just 100 are to be built.

In a world of million pound plus supercars, you might have thought it a bit ambitious of GMA to plan a run of 100 cars for the T.33, but it seems that number is far too low to satisfy demand as all 100 have been sold in just a week. Not bad for a small firm based in Surrey.

Of course, the worries of buying a £1.7 million car from a small firm in Surrey are washed away by the reputation Gordon Murray’s back catalogue delivers, not least as the designer of the fable McLaren F1 road car, a car also built by a small firm in Surrey (well, a small firm in road car production at the time).

And the T.33 carries forward to the 2020s much of the ethos of the McLaren F1 with its low weight – just 1100kg – and focus on practicality and performance, with a Cosworth V12 with 607bhp doing for the T.33 what the BMW V12 did for the McLaren F1.

All this is despite buyers having to wait until 2024 for their cars to start arriving.