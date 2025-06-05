Honda Civic Type-R Ultimate Edition bids FAREWELL to the Type-R

The Honda Civic Type-R Ultimate Edition is revealed as a farewell to the Type-R, killed off by emissions regulations.

As governments legislate more and more safety nannies for cars, nannies which cause frustration and distraction rather than aiding driver safety, and impose expensive reductions in CO2 emissions – not to mention the drive to force EVs on an unwilling car-buying public – we’re seeing the end of the Hot Hatch.

Ford has already revealed the Focus ST is no longer available in the UK, and Hyundai has binned the i30 N too, and now it’s time to say goodbye to the Honda Civic Type-R.

Hannah Swift, Honda Motor Europe, said:

We thought it was fitting to give the Civic Type R the ultimate send-off with this special edition model offering our customers a unique opportunity to celebrate its legacy. The industry is changing, and our model range is having to evolve with it in accordance with European legislation. However, Type R has always been Honda’s ultimate expression of our passion for driving excitement, and we look forward to celebrating its heritage in the weeks and months ahead.

The current Civic Type-R only arrived in the UK in 2023, replacing the previous bonkers-looking Type R with a more subtle Type-R but one carrying a big stick with 325bhp and 0-62mph in 5.4 seconds. But it was pricey.

When the previous generation Type-R arrived in 2017 it cost from around £31k, but the new Type-R started at a whopping £47k (and is now £52k), despite which it’s still been a success.

To celebrate the success of the Type-R – a model spanning 28 years – and to bid farewell, we get a limited run of 40 ‘Ultimate Edition’ models, 10 of which are coming to the UK.

There’s no additional power for the Ultimate Edition, but it comes in Championship white with contrasting red stripes, lots of carbon fibre detailing for stuff like the rear spoiler, and a gift box with a numbered emblem.

No prices have been announced, but it’s likely to be around £60k.