New Honda Civic Type R goes on sale – and it’s got VERY expensive

The new Honda Civic Type R, revealed in the summer, goes on sale in the UK today, 30 November 2022, with first deliveries early in 2023.

The new Honda Civic complete with a new, very clever, hybrid powertrain debuted in 2021, bringing with it a new, more grown-up look and something of a price hike over the old Civic, with prices starting at around £30k.

The new hybrid Civic’s new look also carried over to the new Honda Civic Type R when it was revealed in the summer, delivering a much less divisive look than the old Type R, growing in size and looking more like a Honda take on a 3/4 Series BMW than a hot hatch. And now it’s on sale in the UK from today (30 November 2022).

When the last Civic Type R went on sale in 2017, it started at around £31k. This new, more grown-up Type R starts at a whopping £47k (to be precise, £46,995). Which is a lot.

Despite that whopping price tag, you get a powertrain which is a refinement of the last Type R’s, rather than anything new, with its tweaked and fettled 2.0-litre four-pot delivering 325bhp and 310lb/ft of torque, enough, despite a slight weight increase over the last Type R, to hit 62mph in 5.4 seconds, 0.4 seconds quicker than the old model.

Despite looking very much the same as the regular hybrid Civic, the Type R does come with new bumpers, new wheel arches, new 19″ matt black alloys and a rear spoiler, with Crimson Red interior trim and a digital binnacle.

The pre-defined driving modes are added to with a new ‘Individual Mode’ allowing tweaking (or wrecking) of suspension, throttle response steering and engine noise, with Honda LogR data-logging delivering a plethora of driving data.

Honda’s Tom Gardner said:

Celebrating 25 years of success, the Civic Type R is a cult hero to many loyal customers, drivers’ clubs and communities around Europe. The latest generation builds on the success of its predecessors, injecting Honda’s motorsport-derived technologies to deliver the most performance-focused Civic Type R experience in our history.

Honda says the first deliveries of the new Type R will start in the early new year, and if you don’t have £47k to hand they are offering monthlies at around £500, after a £10k deposit, for a three-year deal.