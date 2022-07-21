New Honda Civic Type R REVEALED – a more subtle Type R, but still with a big wing

The new Honda Civic Type R is revealed ahead of going on sale next year, with more subtle looks and a bit more power.

Honda has been busy teasing the new Civic Type R for what seems like ages, including grabbing a track record at Suzuka for FWD cars in a camouflaged car, beating the previous record held by…the outgoing Type R.

But now Honda has taken the wraps off the new Type R, and it’s pretty much what you’d expect.

Yes, it has a bit of a body kit, a lower and wider stance, new bumpers, triple exhaust, rear diffuser and a big wing at the back but, just like the regular Honda Civic, it’s a lot less in yer face than before. Which, sensibly, will appeal to potential buyers who can actually afford the insurance.

Inside, the new Type R gets a tweak or three compared to its more prosaic sibling, but the changes are rather minor with Type R Red Trim, suede-effect covering for the sports seats and new data LogR.

All of which is interesting, if rather predictable, but what’s under the skin? Well, Honda is still being vague.

Honda says the engine “builds on the award-winning basis of its predecessor… even further to deliver the fastest, most addictive yet secure and rewarding drive in the model’s history“. But not much more.

Yes, Honda says it’s a more powerful take on the 2.0-litre turbo thanks to a new more efficient turbo and new exhaust, and also comes with six-speed manual ‘box, big Brembos and Comfort, Sport, +R and Individual modes to choose from. But no power, torque or performance figures are forthcoming. Odd.

Honda says the new Civic Type R will go on sale next year with the first customer cars arriving early in the year.