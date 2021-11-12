Honda Jazz e:HEV EX Style is Honda’s new Jazz range-topper

The Honda Jazz gets a new range-topping model with the Jazz e:HEV EX Style getting cosmetic tweaks and extra equipment. Costs from £24,845.

It was at the start of last year that the new Honda Jazz was properly revealed, sporting evolutionary looks, a ‘butch’ version with the Jazz Crosstar and Hobson’s choice of just Honda’s new e:HEV Hybrid Powertrain under the bonnet.

Now, Honda is adding a new range-topping model to the range because, we assume, buyers want additional kit rather than additional basic models, so the new Jazz EX Style adds some cosmetic tweaks and additional kit to tempt buyers to reach just a bit further into their pockets.

The cosmetic tweaks for the EX Style comprise new 16″ alloys and some additional ‘black’ for the body-side mouldings, rear spoiler and door mirrors.

The extra kit is as limited as the cosmetic tweaks, with a parking camera and blind sport monitoring added to stuff from the regular EX like 9″ infotainment (which here has Nav) with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Under the bonnet is the same e:HEV hybrid powertrain as every other Jazz model, comprising a 1.5-litre four-pot petrol with a pair of electric motors and tiny battery good for 108bhp and official economy of 62.8mpg.

Prices for the Honda Jazz e:HEV EX Style start at £24,845.