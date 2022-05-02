Hyundai i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition REVEALED – Cosmetic titivations but standard i30 N power

The Hyundai i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition arrives as a cosmetically titivated i30 N, with standard i30 N power. Just 75 for the UK.

It’s almost five years since the Hyundai i30 N arrived as a fully-formed performance hatch designed to take on established stalwarts in the sector like the VW Golf and Ford Focus. And it did, in spades, with a performance, handling and price combination which equalled or bettered the best in sector.

A year ago, Hyundai revealed an update for the i30 N with the usual titivations to grille, lights and bumpers and the addition of a new DCT ‘box option. But prices for the Performance model – the only one you can now get in the UK – had risen from £28k at launch to almost £36k if you wanted the new DCT model. Still appealing, but less so on price.

Now it’s time to encourage a few extra buyers into the i30 N with the arrival of the i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition, a run of 800 units of which some 75 are heading for the UK.

Hyundai says the titivations to deliver the Limited Edition are in response to feedback, so we must assume no one wanted more power as this model comes with the standard 276bhp, and you also can’t have one with a manual ‘box – it’s DCT only. with three N Performance modes: N Power Shift, N Grin Shift, and N Track Sense Shift.

There are two colour options – Phantom Black Pearl and the new Serenity White Pearl – a set of dark bronze matte 19″ alloys, Black Hyundai badges, and dark bronze ‘Drive-N badges, with the interior boasting a numbered badge, Alcantara with red stitching, red accents and exclusive floor mats.

No prices for the Limited Edition yet, but it’s bound to be more than the regular i30 N’s £36k.