Hyundai Ioniq 3 to debut in April – set to RIVAL the Kia EV3, Volvo EX30 and more

Hyundai’s next instalment in its electric Ioniq range – the Hyundai Ioniq 3 – to debut in April as Hyundai’s fourth Ioniq model.

Hyundai has been doing good business – relatively speaking – with their EV offerings, with the Ioniq offerings of the Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 9, as well as the budget Inster and the ‘EV as a Powertrain option’ Kona.

Despite forced EV adoption not going at the pace car makers had optimistically forecast, Hyundai still has big plans to expand its EV offerings (there are still lots of ‘numbers’ to fill in on the Ioniq offerings), and the next Ioniq model – the Hyundai Ioniq 3 – is confirmed to debut at Milan Design Week in April 2026.

Previewed by the Hyundai Three Concept we saw last September (pictured above), the production version will doubtless be tamed down, with ‘Concept’ stuff like coach doors, oversized wheels, yellow-tinted glass, big rear diffuser and spoiler and pixel screen in the front grille dumped, but the pixel headlights will almost certainly stay.

Assuming the dimensions of the Three Concept are unchanged, the Ioniq 3 will be much the same size as rivals like the VW ID.3, Kia EV3 and Volvo EX30, with underpinnings and battery/motor options much the same as the Kia EV3.

That will mean a version of Hyundai’s E-GMP platform with a 400v electrical system, a choice of 58kWh and 81kWh batteries and range of up to 400 miles.

All will be revealed in April, but we cam probably expect a teaser or three for the Ioniq 3 in the meantime.