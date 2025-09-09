Hyundai Three Concept is a BONKERS preview of a new Ioniq 3. Probably.

The Hyundai THREE Concept is revealed in Munich and previews a new, smaller Ioniq EV likely to be the Hyundai Ioniq 3.

Hyundai’s been teasing a new Ioniq Concept, which we initially thought was a teaser for a new Ioniq 2 , but a follow-up tease revealed a name for the concept – the Hyundai Three Concept – which more than suggested it’s a preview of a new Ioniq 3 and not an Ioniq 2.

That said, the Hyundai SEVEN Concept previewed Hyundai’s Ioniq 9, so it’s anyone’s guess what the production version of the THREE Concept will be badged.

Now we get the full reveal of the Hyudani THREE Concept at the Munich Motor Show as a bit of a bonkers take on what will undoubtedly be a much tamer production model when it arrives, probably next year.

The THREE Concept comes with plenty of concept-y stuff like coach doors, big wheels, big rear diffuser, yellow-tinted glass and even a pixel screen front grille, but the pixel lights already present on current Ioniq models are sure to remain.

Don’t expect the THREE’s interior to carry over to production either, with its living room vibe replaced by something moe in line with other Ioniq models.

But strip away the concept stuff and the basic form is there – and looks like a modern take on the Veloster to us – and, although Hyundai isn’t saying, is likely to come with a familiar combination of 58kWh battery and 201bhp for regular models.