Hyundai Concept Three TEASED – previews a new Hyundia Ioniq 3

The Hyundai Concept Three is teased ahead of a debut at the Munich Motor Show, previewing a new electric Ioniq 3.

Just last week, we got a tease for a new Hyundai Ioniq – which we thought previewed a new Ioniq 2 – but now Hyundai is back with a design sketch and a name for the Concept – Hyundai Three. So it looks like the new Hyundai Ioniq is going to be the Ioniq 3 and not the Ioniq 2.

From what we can discern from this design sketch, and last week’s teaser images, the Hyundai Three is an electric Hatch showcasing Hyundai’s ‘Art of Steel’ design language and looks to be similar in looks to the Ioniq 6 with its full-width light bars front and back, ducktail rear wing and diffuser, front splitter, meaty haunches and steeply raked windscreen. Although the reality will probably be less dynamic.

The Ioniq 3 will use the E-GMP Platform, used widely in Hyundai and Kia EVs, and the expectation is that its underpinnings will probably be shared with the Kia EV3.

That would mean a choice of 58.3kWh or 81.4kWh battery powering a single 201bhp electric motor with range of up to 372 miles.

Simon Loasby, Senior VP and Head of Hyundai Design Centre, said:

Designing the Concept THREE was an opportunity for us to rethink the compact EV from the ground up. We defined the ‘Aero Hatch’ typology to craft a silhouette that captures a sense of flow and becomes a beautifully proportioned sculpture.