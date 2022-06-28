Hyundai Ioniq 6 REVEALED – a bit earlier than Hyundai planned

The new Hyundai Ioniq 6, Hyundai’s latest EV offering, is due to be revealed in the next 24 hours. But it’s here already.

Hyundai has been teasing the new Ioniq 6 – clearly aimed at the Tesla Model 3 – first with the Prophecy Concept more than two years ago but, more recently, with ‘Streamliner’ Teasers proclaiming the slippery, swoopy production version.

Du to be revealed in the next 24 hours, the Ioniq 6 has, like many before, succumbed to an early leak thanks to a mistaken posting by Motor Trend (taken down for now) which gives is the photos you see here and the details so far.

What we don’t have, because Hyundai is still holding back, are details on the powertrain on offer, but it’s reasonable to expect the Ioniq 6 won’t stray too far from the choice of powertrains on the Ioniq 5, but maybe, if not initially, it could also sport the powertrain from the Kia EV6 GT to deliver a proper performance EV. Perhaps surprisingly, considering how good the Prophecy Concept looked, the production Ioniq 6 retains a lot of what made the Prophecy Concept so visually appealing, with swooping lines – and a Porsche-like back end – only a nit-picker would find argument with.

Inside, the Ioniq 6 looks impressive, with a 12″ digital instrument panel and 12″ infotainment, cameras for mirrors, sustainable materials and variable ambient lighting.

More UK-specific details when the Ioniq 6 is officially revealed shortly.