Hyundai N DAY is 15 July – New Hyundai N Concept? Ioniq 6 N? Ioniq 5 N?

July 15 2022 is ‘Hyundai N Day’, but exactly what Hyundai will reveal is unclear. Could it be a new Hyundai N – or something else?

There’s no doubt Hyundai has made a big success out of its performance ‘N’ Brand, delivering first the i30N, followed by the Veloster N (but not for the UK), Kona N and i20 N.

But, so far, all the ‘N’ models have been unashamedly ICE models, so with Hyundai heading down the EV route convincingly with its new Ioniq 5, it looks like it’s time for an electric N.

Hyundai is teasing ‘N Day’ on social media for 15 July, accompanied by a teaser or two, including the image above.

What exactly is lurking under the cover of the car in the photo isn’t clear – apart from it having a big rear wing – and it could just be a concept or ‘wish list’ model.

But what does seem likely is that Hyundai will be revealing more than just what’s under that cover, with the rumour mill expecting an Ioniq 5 N and an Ioniq 6 N to make an appearance.

If that is the case, it seems highly likely they will be powered by a setup very similar to the Kia EV6 GT, which will mean getting on for 600bhp and 0-62mph in under 4.0 seconds.

We’ll doubtless get another tease or two in the next week or so ahead of Hyundai N Day, but all will be revealed on 15 July.