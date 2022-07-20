Hyundai sales UP by 8.2% in UK and Europe – and RECORD market share too

Despite Covid-related issues, Hyundai’s sales in the UK and Europe in the first half of 2022 rose by 8.2 per cent with record market shares.

We know car makers are prioritising high margin and EV cars as Covid problems, including supply-chain issues, hamper production. But it seems no one has told Hyundai.

In fact, Hyundai’s sales in the first half of 2021 are up by an impressive 8.2 per cent over 2021 in the UK and Europe with 263,005 units from January to June 2022.

Hyundai has also managed to flog 16 per cent of that total with electrification making up its biggest share of sales to date driven, in no small part, by the Kona Electric.

That electrified share looks set to grow too as the Ioniq 5 is now on sale, and there are other Ioniq cars in the pipeline – including an Ioniq 5 N and Ioniq 6 – to bolster numbers further.

Michael Cole, Hyundai CEO Europe, said:

These outstanding results underline the strength of Hyundai’s product line-up in Europe, particularly in light of a challenging overall market situation. Just this week we launched IONIQ 6, which will extend our leadership in electrification. This model will further increase the quality and diversity of our sales mix. I believe it will widen our appeal even further and enable us to maintain our edge in a crowded field.

The rise in Hyundai’s sales also sees a big increase in market share to 4.7 per cent in Europe as a whole, and 5.1 per cent in the UK where sales hit 40,908, up a whopping 30.5 per cent on 2021.