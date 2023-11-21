Hyundai Tucson gets titivated looks and updated interior for 2024

Three years on from its debut, the Hyundai Tucson gets a bit of a facelift with tweaked looks and a revised interior to keep it competitive.

Electric cars may be Hyundai’s future, but it’s not forgetting its bread and butter comes from cars like the Tucson SUV so, three years on from its debut, Hyundai has given the Tucson a bit of a makeover for 2024.

if you’re excited at the thought of a radically re-designed Tucson then you’re going to be disappointed by this makeover, but Hyundai clearly knows its market so the tweaks and titivations are modest, but enough to mark this out as a ‘New’ Tucson.

The changes wrought are pretty much the usual facelift fodder, with the Tucson’s ‘Jewel Lights’ given a bit of a tweak, changes to the grille and bumper at the front, grey wheel arch extensions, new alloys and a bigger skid plate at the back integrated in to the bumper.

Inside, Hyundai gives the Tucson a makeover to bring it more in line with more recent Hyundais, with the driver’s screen now connected to the infotainment to create a single panel, there’s a new steering wheel and Hyundai has ditched the haptic controls for the Climate in favour of actual dials and switches.

The updated and titivated Tucson will go on sale in 2024. Expect prices to rise.