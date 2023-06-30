Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster Pick-up TEASED ahead of Goodwood debut

Ineos is adding to its Grenadier offerings with the Grenadier Quartermaster Pick-Up, teased ahead of a Goodwood FoS debut.

You have to admire what Jim Radcliffe and Ineos have done in taking the spark of an idea for a ‘real’ Land Rover Defender successor from thought to reality in almost no time at all. Although Radcliffe and Ineos’s very deep pockets have helped.

The Ineos Grenadier is now out in the real world and looks the part, but Ineos has plans to extend the Grenadier offerings further and the first variant to arrive will be the Grenadier Quartermaster Pick-up, teased ahead of a Goodwood Festival of Speed debut in a couple of weeks.

All we get for now is the tease above showing the back end of the Quartermaster with familiar Grenadier lights and a tailgate with ‘Grenadier’ stamped in it.

But beyond the pick-up bed at the back, we can expect the rest of the Quartermaster to be familiar Grenadier territory with a double cab mimicking the regular Grenadier, and power supplied by a choice of either a diesel or petrol BMW six-pot engine.

But beyond the Quartermaster – which will be going up the hillclimb and off-road at Goodwood – Grenadier are going to turn up at Goodwood with the Grenadier Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology Demonstrator to demonstrate batteries aren’t the only way to a zero-emission future.

We don’t know what powers the Hydrogen Grenadier, but it’s perhaps not too much of a stretch to think it’s probably the same BMW hydrogen setup as the iX5s which BMW are running ahead of a 2025 debut.